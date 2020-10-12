Relatives Of COVID-19 Victims Now Have 24 Hours To Plan And Attend Funerals

The families of victims of COVID-19 will be allowed 24 hours to plan and attend their funeral, the Ministry of Health has announced.

“From here on out, family members of people who died from COVID-19 will have 24 hours chance to bury their loved ones,” the ministry said. “It will also be possible for a funeral to be held in churches with the same regulations occurring in churches currently.”

The decision to expand funeral services comes after a re-evaluation by WHO in regards COVID-19 burial guidelines, with the previous rules now being updated with this new provision.

Malta will be adopting the new burial guidelines; the island has followed international burial protocol since the outbreak of the pandemic.

