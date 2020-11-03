Refurbishment Delays Keep Kindergarten Closed Weeks After Malta’s Schools Open

Refurbishment delays brought on by COVID-19 are keeping St Francis Kindergarten in Santa Lucia closed, a month after virtually all of Malta’s schools opened.

Shirley Ann Gauci, head of school at St Francis told Lovin Malta that conditions brought on by the pandemic delayed enlargement and refurbishment works at the school, consequently pushing back the kindergarten’s opening date.

“However, we should be opening in the coming days, as the finishing touches are put in place and all the required certification is completed,” Gauci continued.

“We thank the parents, the suppliers, and the Education authorities for supporting us in this endeavour.”

The parent of a student at St Francis Kindergarten spoke to Lovin Malta about the inconvenience caused by this delay.

“Children want people their age to speak to. Day after day they keep waiting, asking me and my wife when they will be going to school.”

“It’s evident that there were a number of shortcomings. Our kids aren’t getting any sort of education, not even online lessons.”

Despite parents’ concerns and constant requests for more information, St Francis Kindergarten still hasn’t provided a definite start date.

Malta’s church and state schools opened between the 7th and 14th of October, a week later than previously planned.

