د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Refurbishment Delays Keep Kindergarten Closed Weeks After Malta’s Schools Open

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Refurbishment delays brought on by COVID-19 are keeping St Francis Kindergarten in Santa Lucia closed, a month after virtually all of Malta’s schools opened.

Shirley Ann Gauci, head of school at St Francis told Lovin Malta that conditions brought on by the pandemic delayed enlargement and refurbishment works at the school, consequently pushing back the kindergarten’s opening date.

“However, we should be opening in the coming days, as the finishing touches are put in place and all the required certification is completed,” Gauci continued.

“We thank the parents, the suppliers, and the Education authorities for supporting us in this endeavour.”

The parent of a student at St Francis Kindergarten spoke to Lovin Malta about the inconvenience caused by this delay.

“Children want people their age to speak to. Day after day they keep waiting, asking me and my wife when they will be going to school.”

“It’s evident that there were a number of shortcomings. Our kids aren’t getting any sort of education, not even online lessons.”

Despite parents’ concerns and constant requests for more information, St Francis Kindergarten still hasn’t provided a definite start date.

Malta’s church and state schools opened between the 7th and 14th of October, a week later than previously planned.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: SmartCity Restaurant Punished For Breaching COVID-19 Rules

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK