Reckless ‘Ghost Driver’ Filmed Driving Against Traffic Flow In Malta

A video of a large coach driving against traffic on a main road has left viewers wondering what could be done when faced with such a horrifying sight.

In the video, which was posted by Maltese Roads Traffic Update and recorded via a vehicle’s dashcam, shows a coach driving against traffic on the left lane, forcing vehicles to drive in the wrong lane as the coach barrels past.

“This is crazy – that’s a coach,” said one person, while another said: “oh wow a ghost driver, that’s the first time I saw it here Malta. But I thank God that nothing else happened, I hope!”