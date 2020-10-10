د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Reckless ‘Ghost Driver’ Filmed Driving Against Traffic Flow In Malta

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A video of a large coach driving against traffic on a main road has left viewers wondering what could be done when faced with such a horrifying sight.

In the video, which was posted by Maltese Roads Traffic Update and recorded via a vehicle’s dashcam, shows a coach driving against traffic on the left lane, forcing vehicles to drive in the wrong lane as the coach barrels past.

“This is crazy – that’s a coach,” said one person, while another said: “oh wow a ghost driver, that’s the first time I saw it here Malta. But I thank God that nothing else happened, I hope!”

This wasn’t the first time that Maltese drivers have experienced anything like this.

“Same thing this morning, I saw a bus attempting to go against the flow of traffic in Attard in Triq iż-Żagħfran!

Indeed, a few months back, a large truck had caused mayhem in Mellieħa when a driver drove against traffic before crashing into cars and causing extensive damage.

Have you ever experienced reckless driving like this in Malta?

READ NEXT: Rosianne Cutajar Launches Public Consultation For National Action Plan Against Racism And Xenophobia

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK