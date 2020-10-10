Reckless ‘Ghost Driver’ Filmed Driving Against Traffic Flow In Malta
A video of a large coach driving against traffic on a main road has left viewers wondering what could be done when faced with such a horrifying sight.
In the video, which was posted by Maltese Roads Traffic Update and recorded via a vehicle’s dashcam, shows a coach driving against traffic on the left lane, forcing vehicles to drive in the wrong lane as the coach barrels past.
“This is crazy – that’s a coach,” said one person, while another said: “oh wow a ghost driver, that’s the first time I saw it here Malta. But I thank God that nothing else happened, I hope!”
This wasn’t the first time that Maltese drivers have experienced anything like this.
“Same thing this morning, I saw a bus attempting to go against the flow of traffic in Attard in Triq iż-Żagħfran!
Indeed, a few months back, a large truck had caused mayhem in Mellieħa when a driver drove against traffic before crashing into cars and causing extensive damage.