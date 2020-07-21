Directive Demanding Debate On PN Leadership Crisis Remain Internal Landed Youth Wing In Trouble, PN Secretary General Confirms

A recently introduced directive demanding that all Nationalist Party structures keep discussions on the current leadership crisis behind closed doors led to the party’s youth wing, MŻPN, facing disciplinary action, Secretary-General Francis Zammit Dimech confirmed.

Zammit Dimech was reacting to a Lovin Malta story published earlier today which revealed that MŻPN would face disciplinary proceeding for releasing a statement and video explaining that it was its duty to advocate for a strong Opposition in the country.

He said that MŻPN rejected a request to remove the statement and video. Zammit Dimech then referred the case to the party’s disciplinary committee.

This is not the first time, MŻPN has spoken out against Delia, calling for a change of leadership back in February 2020. The latest statement did attract some criticism from a couple of MŻPN members.

However, Delia has so now lost confidence votes in the PN parliamentary group and the PN executive committee. He has vowed to stay on, insisting it was the tesserati who voted him into the role.

The executive committee will meet this Thursday to discuss a way forward. Delia has hinted he is considering a fresh confidence vote before the general council, saying that if he loses there he would step down.

