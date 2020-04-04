Real Estate Agents Pen Letter To Prime Minister: ‘The Government Has Chosen To Discriminate Amongst Industries And Favour One Over The Other’

Malta’s major real estate firms have penned an open letter to Prime Minister Robert Abela, urging the government not to discriminate between which industries will benefit from its economic package amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The companies have asked to be included in the government’s economic aid package, in which certain industries brought to a halt due to COVID-19 will receive €800 per employee. These industries are listed in Annex A of the scheme.

Frank Salt Real Estate and Belair Property wrote on behalf of 12 firms in Malta’s property industry, warning that the sector is already feeling the impact of the pandemic and would only worsen if not given adequate aid.

There are two annexes for government aid as part of the €1.8 billion package for businesses suffering from the COVID-19 crisis. The second annex, Annex B, would see employees receive €160. The property industry is currently not listed in either.

“It is evident that this crisis is here for the next few months and that the property industry will struggle to pick up the pieces. If there was ever a time when estate agents need to be protected – this is the time. They will be the ones who will help revive Malta’s property sector,” the letter said.

“This Government’s action or lack of it will determine whether our companies will survive the next few months.”