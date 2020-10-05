Read Joseph Muscat’s Parliamentary Resignation Letter In Full

Joseph Muscat has resigned as an MP in Malta’s parliament, months after stepping down as Prime Minister in disgrace following his office’s links to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

You can read the full letter over here:

In my last address as Prime Minister and Labour Party Leader, I said that I would resign as a member of parliament in the coming months.

Today, Parliament began meeting following the summer recess, and with this letter, I am submitting my resignation as a Parliamentary Member after more than 12 years serving in the chamber, after serving four years within the European Parliament.

I am proud of the service I gave at the best of my ability as Prime Minister for two terms, as Opposition Leader, and as an MP for three terms. I am proud that in two legislatures I was given the responsibility of the largest amount of votes any member in the chamber ever had.

Despite my nature telling me that I should have done more, avoided mistakes, and introduce more changes, I am happy that my contribution to the country allowed it to be in a better position and more unified than it ever was before.

I thank you, your predecessors, and the Parliamentary staff for the courtesy you always showed me.

Always yours,

Joseph Muscat