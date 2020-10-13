Rapid COVID-19 Test That Can Detect Virus Within 15 Minutes Launched In Malta

A new rapid antigen test that can detect COVID-19 in an individual in 15 minutes has launched in Malta.

The SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test by ROCHE, which is currently listed on the WHO’s listing for medicines for emergency use for in vitro diagnostics, is for use in point of care settings for both symptomatic and asymptomatic people.

“This new test can help healthcare professionals identify a SARS-CoV-2 infection in people suspected to carry the virus with results typically ready in 15 minutes,” a Vivian spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

“In addition, it serves as a valuable initial screening test for individuals that have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infected patients or a high risk environment. The test has a sensitivity of 96.52% and a specificity of 99.68%, based on 426 samples from two independent study centres,” they continued.