Random COVID-19 Tests Replace Daily Temperature Checks In Prison

Random COVID-19 swab tests have replaced daily temperature checks at Malta’s prison, well-informed sources have told Lovin Malta.

Daily temperature checks had actually been phased out in June after airports were opened. Now, the prison conducts “quick result” swab tests of up to 70 prisoners at a time, sometimes it even involves entire divisions.

Concerned individuals had reached out to Lovin Malta over the change in procedure after a rise in COVID-19 cases within the prison.

Currently, there are 12 active COVID-19 cases in Corradino Correctional Facility. All of the cases were imported into the prison and sources aid they are all showing minimal symptoms. They are being kept in isolated wards or rooms.

As a result of the ongoing pandemic, prison visits are being done from behind perspex while prisoners are being encouraged to keep contact with relatives via video calls.

