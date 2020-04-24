د . إAEDSRر . س

Ramadan Kareem! Here’s Malta’s Fasting Timetable For Islam’s Holy Month

The holy month of Ramadan starts today which means Muslims across the Maltese islands will partake in 30 days of fasting, prayer and reflection.

The annual observance involves fasting from sunrise to sunset and the Islamic Community of Malta has published a Ramadan timetable for all its observers.

According to Malta’s timetable, the last pre-dawn meal can be taken at 4:44am and the nightly feast that breaks the fast can be had at 7:45pm.

The timings alter slightly day by day.

The end of Ramadan is declared after a crescent new moon has been sighted or after completion of thirty days of fasting if no sighting of the moon is possible.

Malta has a Muslim population of about 3,000 who will be celebrating Ramadan this year – here’s wishing them all a Ramadan Mubarak.

