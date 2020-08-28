Quinton Scerri To Present New TVM Daily Current Affairs Evening Show

Broadcaster and former PL Żabbar mayor Quinton Scerri will present a new current affairs evening show every weekday on TVM.

Scerri’s new show, entitled Popolin, will air from Monday to Friday at 7pm, right before the main news bulletin.

“It will include a bit of everything, such as discussions, one-on-one interviews and features on social issues,” Scerri told Lovin Malta.

He will no longer co-present TVM’s daily morning show TVAM as he has done for the past few years, along with Clara Farrugia.

A former ONE journalist, Scerri was elected Żabbar mayor in 2013 but resigned a year later after an inquiry by the Local Governance Board ruled he had tried to frame another councillor by fabricating a story involving a hit-and-run accident. Scerri denounced the inquiry’s conclusions but resigned to clear his name.

He then joined TVM, where he presented the morning show TVAM and the satirical current affairs show Skjetti. A popular presenter, Scerri was nominated as the best TV/radio host in this year’s Lovin Malta Social Media Awards, a prize that was eventually won by Nate, Frank and Rossi.

The presenter recently caused a bit of a stir on social media when he argued that influenza is more deadly than COVID-19, in an attempt to call out “scaremongering” over the pandemic .