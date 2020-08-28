Quinton Scerri To Present New TVM Daily Current Affairs Evening Show
Broadcaster and former PL Żabbar mayor Quinton Scerri will present a new current affairs evening show every weekday on TVM.
Scerri’s new show, entitled Popolin, will air from Monday to Friday at 7pm, right before the main news bulletin.
“It will include a bit of everything, such as discussions, one-on-one interviews and features on social issues,” Scerri told Lovin Malta.
He will no longer co-present TVM’s daily morning show TVAM as he has done for the past few years, along with Clara Farrugia.
A former ONE journalist, Scerri was elected Żabbar mayor in 2013 but resigned a year later after an inquiry by the Local Governance Board ruled he had tried to frame another councillor by fabricating a story involving a hit-and-run accident. Scerri denounced the inquiry’s conclusions but resigned to clear his name.
He then joined TVM, where he presented the morning show TVAM and the satirical current affairs show Skjetti. A popular presenter, Scerri was nominated as the best TV/radio host in this year’s Lovin Malta Social Media Awards, a prize that was eventually won by Nate, Frank and Rossi.
The presenter recently caused a bit of a stir on social media when he argued that influenza is more deadly than COVID-19, in an attempt to call out “scaremongering” over the pandemic .
Scerri’s new show is one of a number of changes announced today by TVM for its upcoming autumn schedule.
As revealed earlier this week by Lovin Malta, Ronald Briffa will take Xarabank’s coveted Friday night slot with a new entertainment show called Serata Ma’ Ron.
Xarabank’s co-presenter Mark Lawrence Zammit will present a new current affairs show, entitled L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa, every Wednesday night, replacing Reno Bugeja’s discussion show Dissett. The long-awaited Malta’s Got Talent will air on Sunday night.
And while Xarabank may have been axed from TVM’s schedule after 23 years, it will return tonight on Lovin Malta in a special broadcast which will see Peppi Azzopardi interview PN leadership rivals Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech. The programme will air at 8.30pm on the Facebook pages of Lovin Malta and Xarabank.