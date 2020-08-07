Queen Elizabeth II Recognises Sicily-Malta Swimmer Neil Agius For His Environmental Advocacy

د . إAEDSRر . س

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II recognised Maltese swimmer Neil Agius as the 151st Commonwealth Point of Light in honour of his voluntary efforts to advocate for plastic-free seas.

The Points of Light program recognises outstanding volunteers appertaining to Commonwealth countries who have worked to make a difference in their community and subsequently inspired others.

Neil completed his Sicily-Malta swim last June, making him the second person to ever complete such a task.

The aim behind this gruelling journey was to support the #WaveOfChange movement, an anti-plastic pollution campaign which calls on the public to gather three items of litter from the sea.

“I am really honoured to receive this award,” Agius said, “It is a great feeling that I can inspire so many to make changes to the way they treat Mother Earth.”

“There is no Plan-et B.”

Stuart Gill, the United Kingdom’s High Commissioner in Malta also commended Agius’ efforts to advocate for a plastic-free environment.

“Neil is an example of dedication and determination in his fight against climate change and environment-related issues,” Gill said.

“Swimming to Malta in a record-breaking 28 hours should serve as an inspiration for other to be the change for a better world.”

Well done Neil!

