Queen Elizabeth II Recognises Sicily-Malta Swimmer Neil Agius For His Environmental Advocacy

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II recognised Maltese swimmer Neil Agius as the 151st Commonwealth Point of Light in honour of his voluntary efforts to advocate for plastic-free seas.

The Points of Light program recognises outstanding volunteers appertaining to Commonwealth countries who have worked to make a difference in their community and subsequently inspired others.

Neil completed his Sicily-Malta swim last June, making him the second person to ever complete such a task.

The aim behind this gruelling journey was to support the #WaveOfChange movement, an anti-plastic pollution campaign which calls on the public to gather three items of litter from the sea.

“I am really honoured to receive this award,” Agius said, “It is a great feeling that I can inspire so many to make changes to the way they treat Mother Earth.”

“There is no Plan-et B.”

Stuart Gill, the United Kingdom’s High Commissioner in Malta also commended Agius’ efforts to advocate for a plastic-free environment.

“Neil is an example of dedication and determination in his fight against climate change and environment-related issues,” Gill said.

“Swimming to Malta in a record-breaking 28 hours should serve as an inspiration for other to be the change for a better world.”

Well done Neil!