Quarantine At Ħal Far Open Centre Extended Amid Growing Number Of COVID-19 Positive Residents

Mandatory quarantine placed on the entire Ħal Far Open Centre has been extended due to the number of residents testing positive for COVID-19 increasing daily, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

The quarantine, which was introduced after the first eight cases tested positive within 24 hours, was set to expire on Sunday. However, the number of cases has now increased to 33 and is expected to grow over the coming days.

Gauci did not divulge how long the quarantine will last. Roughly 10% of all COVID-19 cases in Malta are from the Ħal Far Open Centre.

Residents at the centre who have spoken to Lovin Malta have raised concerns that basic preventative measures imposed on the public are failing to be followed within the centre’s walls.

A series of photos and videos published by Lovin Malta showed how large groups of people still occupy the centre’s very limited public spaces.

The Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers has backed the measures taken so far, with positive cases and suspected patients now isolated from the rest of the population and a medical centre set up at the open centre.

Authorities have played down concerns of a potentially catastrophic outbreak in the centre, with Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci hoping that the “young and strong” population won’t get major complications

However, with the number of cases continuing to grow and residents still raising alarm that measures are failing to kick-off, questions will remain whether enough is being done.

Do you believe quarantine measures in the centre are strong enough? Comment below