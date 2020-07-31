د . إAEDSRر . س

Qormi Teen Hospitalised Following Motorcycle Accident In Birkirkara

A 19-year-old female Qormi resident has been grievously injured after she was involved in a traffic accident in Birkirkara.

It was around 6.15am when the police were called on-site to Sir Anthony Mamo Street, Birkirkara after being informed of a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

After preliminary investigations, police confirmed that a 44-year-old San Ġwann resident driving an Isuzu and the teen driving a Benelli motorcycle were involved in the incident.

She was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment in an ambulance, where she was confirmed grievously injured.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

