Qormi Showroom At Centre Of Alleged Racist Street Brawl Gives Its Version Of Events, Files Police Report Over Vehicle Damage

A spokesperson for an Qormi showroom whose workers had allegedly hurled abuse at two men during a heated argument has denied their version of events and clarified what they saw happen.

The company has also filed a police report to the Qormi police station due to the damage done to their car after one of the men allegedly hit it.

“We feel humiliated by what’s happened – the video doesn’t show the whole incident and what they said isn’t the whole truth, it’s really not fair. It’s like they came to cause trouble,” a spokesperson for the showroom told Lovin Malta.

He gave his version of events that led up to the argument.

“The incident occurred as the company head was speaking to his girlfriend in the car yesterday afternoon at around 3pm,” he said.

“They parked behind the woman’s white car and started beeping the horn. Then, they emerged from the car and said: ‘move the car f’***** kemm għandek, we pay taxes’,” he continued.

“My boss replied by asking why they were speaking to us like that, then the man took his off jacket and it escalated until one of them hit the car. My boss had to protect his girlfriend from the side window,” he said.

The workers were left confused as to where the pair were driving to.

“This is a dead-end road, and we aren’t blocking anything… we even asked him where he was driving to. If we were in the middle of a public street where you are blocking traffic I’d understand… we were left wondering if someone had sent them, especially when they start saying ‘this is good, this is good’ in the video,” he said.

The woman in the car in the video has also spoken about what she witnessed.

“My car had a puncture, and when he took his shirt off and his friend came into the car, I went back inside and locked the doors. I was scared I might be hit,” she said.

When it comes to using racist language, she said she didn’t hear anything of the sort.

“Anzi, at first I was trying to tell him ‘I’m sorry sir I can’t move the car because of the puncture’ from my car,” she ended.

