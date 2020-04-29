‘Put National Interest First In Hospitals Vote’: Former MP Praises PN For Finally Seeing The Light On Cross Party Voting

A former PN MP who voted across party lines in 2012 is backing Opposition Leader Adrian Delia calls on government MPs to vote against their administration, despite him being ostracised for doing so years before.

“This is a historic day for the PN after the party called on government MPs to act as I (and others) did in the past, where the party reacted poorly and left negative consequences,” Franco Debono said in a Facebook post.

Malta’s MPs head to parliament tomorrow to debate the PN’s motion to scrap Steward Healthcare’s controversial concession of the Gozo General Hospital, St Luke’s Hospital and Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital.

They took over the concession from Vitals Global Healthcare. The latter was forced to sell off their operations just 21 months in amid growing financial debt, which stood at €36 million by the end of 2017.

PN Leader Adrian Delia has called on government MPs to “act for Malta” and vote in favour of the motion. However, the concept of party loyalty has trounced any hope for a parliamentary debate that genuinely reflects the opinions of the public at large, whether that’s social, environmental, or economic concerns.

Debono has backed Delia’s calls, despite noting the irony in the PN’s switch.

“The vote being taken on Thursday is far more serious than whatever happened when I was an MP. I hope that national interest will prevail,” he explained.

However, Debono’s clear that no constitutional reform or legislative changes would help foster a sense of loyalty to the voters from MPs.