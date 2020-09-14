د . إAEDSRر . س

Puppy Found Covered In Tar Finds His Forever Family In Malta

After being found covered in tar, Mickey the puppy has made a full recovery and will soon be heading to his new family.

Malta’s Association for Abandoned Animals (AAA) took to Facebook to give a much-awaited update about Mickey.

“A better service and medical treatment, this tiny eight-week old puppy could not have had,” the NGO wrote.

“The eye that was covered in tar has been saved, and even though he lost lots of fur, his skin is not infected and is in a very good state.”

When news first broke of Mickey’s discovery, animal activists from all over Malta expressed their disgust over this harrowing act.

“We will continue monitoring him for another couple of days and at the end of this week, he will be leaving to his new family,” AAA announced.

“We were overwhelmed with requests of people wanting to adopt him.”

It seems like many people have been following Mickey’s story, with AAA’s update amassing over a thousand reaction in less than an hour.

What do you make of this case?

