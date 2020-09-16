د . إAEDSRر . س

Publish List Of All Maltese Workplaces Affected By Virus, Activist Group Proposes

Malta should publish a list of all the workplaces effected by COVID-19 to allow clients to get swabbed, the anonymous activist group Civil Society Network has proposed.

“This is currently being done with retail outlets, but not in offices,” CSN said. “A meeting in an enclosed boardroom will still spread the infection.”

The activist group, which is mainly composed of youths, issued a statement with proposals moments after Malta officially confirmed 105 new COVID-19 cases, a new national record.

They also called for the mandatory swabbing for all arrivals into Malta, the mandatory temperature checking in all public places and private places that are open to the public, and the alternation of student attendance when schools reopen.

“Following today’s record-breaking number of new Covid-19 positive cases, CSN feels that the current situation is not acceptable and that our citizen’s health and safety are being seriously compromised,” they said.

