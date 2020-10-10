‘Public Will Have Free Access All Year Round’: Malta’s Government Sets ‘Record Straight’ On Controversial Miżieb Deal

A controversial deal to hand over Miżieb and Aħrax to the FKNK has only formalised and regularised what has been in practice for decades, the Maltese government has claimed.

In a press release issued earlier today, the Maltese government wanted to “put the record straight” following what it believes to be inaccuracies in media coverage.

“The Aħrax and Miżieb reserves have been administered by the FKNK, under different administrations, for the past 34 years. The federation, with the help of its members and volunteers, had always taken great care of the area, by cultivating trees, and maintaining kilometres of rubble wall,” it said.

The FKNK has administered Miżieb and Aħrax on a voluntary basis since 1986.

Amongst its many points, the government claims that the general public will have free access to the woodlands reserves all year round, “the same access they have had for the past 34 years”.