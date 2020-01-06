Public Transport Is Now Free For Maltese Senior Citizens Over 75 Years Old

A new scheme allowing 75-year-olds and older to access public transport for free has just been launched.

In a joint statement released earlier today, Minister for Transport Ian Borg and Parliamentary Secretary for Persons with Disability and Active Ageing Anthony Agius Decelis announced the new initiative ‘Bus 75+’ that would make public transport, primarily buses, free for those who are aged 75 and above.

The initiative is expected to benefit more than 19,000 people, according to the ministries.

“Today, we are here to announce the new initiative Bus 75+, which will be offering free public transport to another segment of our population, those aged 75 and over, and the numbers are showing us that there may be more than 19,000 that are set to benefit from this measure,” explained the minister.

The scheme came into effect on January 1st and builds on last year’s free public transport scheme for 14 to 19-year-olds.

Those who are eligible will pay the bus fare as usual but will receive a full refund at the end of each month.

