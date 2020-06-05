Public Inquiry Into The ‘Grave Abuses’ Within Police Corps Is Now Needed, CSN Urges

A leading Maltese civil society organisation has called for a public inquiry into the “grave” claims made by police traffic officers.

Civil Society Network is calling for a public inquiry, led by three judges, into the serious allegations that were raised anonymously by police officers who spoke to the national press regarding the case of the traffic police,” CSN said today.

Their call comes after Lovin Malta published an exclusive interview speaking to a number of police officers who spoke for the first time publicly about being arrested amid claims of fraud and money laundering.

In the interview, the officers say they are being used to cover up other larger failures in the traffic corps, and have named names when it comes to key people in the force holding investigations back.

“This inquiry should investigate all and any case of potential systematic corruption and abuse of power in the past twenty years,” CSN said.

“The allegations of the police indicate that they were used as pawns to cover up serious abuse that poses a threat to Maltese democracy,” CSN continued, “among which to undermine the case of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination. These matters are of the gravest nature and are wholly unsustainable in a democratic society.”

CSN ended by saying that the inquiry should both be public and take no longer than six months to conclude, upon which the report should be debated in parliament.

“After that, a wholesale radical reform of the police corps should be implemented,” they said. “This isn’t only to modernise the corps, but so that the culture of corruption and the system that enables the serious abuses that are being alleged be eradicated urgently.”

Watch the officers speak on why they believe they are being investigated and thrown under the bus.