Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci Insulted By Driving Instructor Outside PBS Station

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci was insulted yesterday evening upon leaving Public Broadcasting Station in Gwardamangia.

According to an article by TVM, an argument broke out when Prof. Gauci was confronted by a driving instructor who was waiting outside. Driving instructors are angry over the government’s change in policy not to ban their work in light of COVID-19.

Journalists had to intervene and police were brought on the scene for assistance.

As it stands, driving instructors are not entitled to the government scheme which would give employees whose industries are severely affected by COVID-19 €800 a month.

This comes after Transport Malta revoked their decision to suspend driving lessons to prevent possible spread of the coronavirus last Saturday 28th March.

The decision was revoked four days after the suspension.