Public Health Alert After COVID-19 Patient Attended Santa Venera Festa

A public health alert has been issued after a COVID-19 patient discovered yesterday was found to have attended festa activities in Santa Venera last week.

Health authorities said the patient visited the Santa Venera band club on Wednesday 25th July and the marching band parade the following day.

Malta’s health ministry published a notice urging all those who attended these events to call the national hotline 111 to get tested and monitor themselves for any symptoms in the following 14 days.

One new COVID-19 patient was discovered today linked to the cluster of 15 that attended the hotel three-day party last weekend.

Active cases of COVID-19 yesterday reached double digits again for the first time since the end of May, with many calling to ban mass gatherings to control the virus’ spread.

Photo: Kumitat Festi Esterni Santa Venera

