Protests, Political Instability, And Nationwide Power Cuts Have Massive Effect On Valletta’s Businesses, Survey Finds

Businesses in Valletta felt the pinch during 2019’s festive period, with protests and a series of nationwide power cuts proving detrimental to their performance, a survey by the Malta Chamber for SMEs has discovered.

While 2019 was predicted to be a slower than previous years, a political crisis brought on by the links of the Office of the Prime Minister to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia left a huge effect, with protestors flooding Valletta’s streets.

A swathe of nationwide power cuts throughout December also left their mark.