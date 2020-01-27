Protestors To Gather Outside Parliament On Wednesday: ‘Honeymoon Over, Robert Abela’
Protestors will gather outside Parliament on Wednesday in what will be the first protest under new Prime Minister Robert Abela.
“Honeymoon over, Robert Abela,” said NGO Repubblika, who is organising the protest along with Occupy Justice and Manuel Delia. “You may be ok with covering for Konrad Mizzi and the rest of Joseph Muscat’s gang. But we’re not going to cover up for you. We’re coming to Parliament on Wednesday 29th January 6pm and we’re going to tell you exactly what we think.”
Repubblika announced the protest shortly after the news broke that former minister Konrad Mizzi was granted an €80,000 consultancy with the Malta Tourism Authority on 9th December 2019, shortly after his resignation as minister. He was also named head of the Maltese Parliament’s delegation to the parliamentary assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.
They are also protesting against the lack of prosecutions for corruption and the news that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is lobbying the government on behalf of Steward Healthcare.