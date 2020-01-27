Protestors To Gather Outside Parliament On Wednesday: ‘Honeymoon Over, Robert Abela’

Protestors will gather outside Parliament on Wednesday in what will be the first protest under new Prime Minister Robert Abela.

“Honeymoon over, Robert Abela,” said NGO Repubblika, who is organising the protest along with Occupy Justice and Manuel Delia. “You may be ok with covering for Konrad Mizzi and the rest of Joseph Muscat’s gang. But we’re not going to cover up for you. We’re coming to Parliament on Wednesday 29th January 6pm and we’re going to tell you exactly what we think.”