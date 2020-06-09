Protestors Gather In Valletta Demanding Resignation Of Home Affairs Minister Over Ex-Police Commissioner Consultancy

Protestors have assembled in Valletta demanding the resignation of Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

Videos uploaded online show a group of people chanting “mafia”, “complicit”, and “assassins” outside the Home Affairs Ministry.

The protest comes after revelations that former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar met with an associate of state witness Melvin Theuma to ask about suspected recordings. Cutajar denies wrongdoing and says he told investigators about the meeting after it took place.

He has since been suspended from his government consultancy, but protestors insist that Camilleri must pay the political price for appointing Cutajar in the first place. They say that Camilleri was aware of these revelations when he appointed Cutajar.

“Instead of investigating him, you protected him and made him you consultant so no one can touch him,” Repubblika said in a statement.

In the statement, Repubblika also criticises police inaction on major corruption cases, especially in view of major revelations in court.

The Times of Malta has reported that Cutajar may have tipped Theuma off about his impending arrest. However, this was denied by Theuma who said that while he was aware of imminent arrest on 16th November 2019, the information came directly from Yorgen Fenech.

Theuma has said under oath that Fenech said he acquired these details from former Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri and the former Deputy Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta.

These claims have also been vociferously denied by Cutajar.

The protest was organised by NGOs Repubblika and Occupy Justice.

Do you agree that the Home Affairs Minister should resign? Comment below