Protest Sign Erected Outside 200-Year-Old Fgura Farmhouse And Green Lung Facing Massive Development

Fgura residents are fighting for a previously protected farmhouse to become an open space in the over-developed locality and have erected a protest sign to bring more attention to the issue.

“Let’s save the last historical heritage in Fgura,” the sign along Hompesch Road reads.

Residents have even written to Prime Minister Robert Abela to save one of the last farmhouses in the area, which is around 200 years old. The building, which once held a historic niche, also has several vernacular features such as stone slabs and kileb (corbels).

It has initially been granted a Grade 3 protection, but this only means that its replacement would have to be constructed in harmony with its surroundings. The protection status has since been removed by a prospective developer. A perimeter wall has since been erected around the property and dilapidated structures demolished.

Activists and the local council from the area have submitted proposals to regenerate the area and create an open space in the heavily-developed locality. The project aims to act as a green lung in an area defined by traffic pollution and widespread development.

The site is privately-owned and there has been as of yet no formal planning application submitted. However, sources in the area have claimed that agents have already begun floating the project to potential clients.

It remains to be seen whether the plans will be submitted, however, the battle to protect the area will continue.