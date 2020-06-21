Protest Called For Tomorrow At 6pm In Front Of Malta’s Parliament Following Fresh Corruption Allegations

د . إAEDSRر . س

A protest has been called for tomorrow at 6pm in front of Malta’s parliament in the wake of further major revelations of corruption and shocking testimonies in court.

Repubblika, #occupyjustice, and manueldelia.com called the protest demanding truth and justice. This will be the first major anti-corruption protest since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Malta.

They are demanding the launch of a joint investigation between Europol and Malta’s police in the Caruana Galizia assassination and the related corruption allegations; for politicians involved to shoulder political responsibility and resign or be removed; and for the Enemalta directors to also shoulder responsibility and provide a comprehensive account of the Enemalta-Montenegro wind farm deal.

“We call on all of Malta to take this moment to show that corruption has no place in our country,” Repubblika, #occupyjustice, and manueldelia.com  said in a statement.

The latest corruption revelations involve Azeri national and former Electrogas director Turab Musayev, who bought a Montenegrin wind farm for €2.9 million after receiving a loan from the main suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder Yorgen Fenech. Musayev had sold the farm to Enemalta for €10.3 million two weeks later.

It is alleged that Musayev then repaid Fenech the loan, along with a further €4.6 million, with the money passing through Fenech’s company 17 Black, the Dubai-based company that was a target client for the Panamanian accounts of former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri and former Minister Konrad Mizzi.

A report by the FIAU found that 17 Black had received at least three payments – one of €161,000 from Maltese local agent for the tanker supplying gas to the LNG power station and two separate payments amounting to €1.1 million from Baratzada through ABLV Bank.

