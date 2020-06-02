Protest Breaks Out At Marsa Migrant Centre With Residents Calling For Freedom

A protest has broken out at the migrant open centre in Marsa, with residents reportedly calling for freedom.

The Times of Malta reported that one resident was even seen jumping over the centre’s fence.

Officials from the Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers and police are officers are on site. The gates to the facility are currently locked.

It is still unclear what sparked the latest unrest in the centre, according to the Home Affairs Ministry.

There have been growing tensions in Malta’s migrant centres. Last January, a fire broke out in the Marsa centre, believed to be an arson attack.

Meanwhile, back in October 2019, a riot at the Hal Far open centre had left vehicles burning and a police officer injured. This April, a non-violent protest also took place at the Ħal Far Closed Centre as well, where migrants demanded their freedom. There have been other disturbances at the Hal Safi close centre.

What do you think about the latest protest? Comment below.