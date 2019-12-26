Proposed LIDL Supermarket In Żebbuġ Scrapped In Favour Of Factory Extension

Plans to build a LIDL supermarket in Żebbuġ have been thrown away in favour of an extension of an existing factory due in part to concerns raised by the local council.

Last year, LIDL, the German discount-grocery giant, filed an application to build a supermarket partly on ODZ land in the corner of Mdina Road and Attard Road in Żebbug.

The site they’ve chosen was deemed an “area of containment” – an area specifically designated for industrial developments occurring on Outside Development Zones (ODZ).

However, Joe Cortis, owner of the site where the LIDL was being proposed, has since requested the renewal of a 2014 permit for an extension of the existing factory instead of moving ahead with the proposed supermarket.

This extension will include two levels of storage, more parking, industrial loading areas and retail shop on the ground floor level.

Though Transport Malta may have given clearance for the supermarket, the decision to scrap the LIDL project came in light of pressure from the Żebbuġ local council, who objected the proposal citing traffic congestion as a concern.

Moreover, the council also pointed out the possible social impact the project could have on established local shops and vegetable sellers who earned their living within the locality.

