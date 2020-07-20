Promising Signs Of COVID-19 Cure After Vaccine Triggers Immune Response In Patients

The search for a coronavirus vaccine has made an incredible breakthrough today with one vaccine showing signs that it triggers an immune response in early human testing.

The vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and pharmaceutical giants AstraZeneca, showed promising results with 1,077 people tested developing antibodies and T-cells that can fight the pandemic.

“We are seeing very good immune responses, not just on neutralising antibodies but of T-cells as well,” said Adrian Hill, head of Oxford’s Jenner Institute.

“We’re stimulating both arms of the immune system.”

While the findings are promising, the vaccine is still in its early stages of testing and not enough to warrant mass production just yet. However, larger trials are underway with more than 10,000 people set to take part in the next stage of the test.

In other, related news, Southampton-based biotech Synairgen has made a breakthrough with a protein treatment that is said to reduce the number of COVID-19 patients needing intensive care.

The preliminary results suggest that treatment cuts the odds of a COVID-19 patient in hospital requiring ventilation by 79%.

Last month, Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed that Malta and Gozo will have access to a COVID-19 vaccine the moment it is made available in Europe.

Malta currently has four active cases of COVID-19 after one new patient and two recoveries were recorded earlier today.

