Promise Of Sale On Maltese Homes Will Be Given Extension If COVID-19 Closes Government Departments

Any promises of sales (konvenju) on homes that could expire during a potential COVID-19 outbreak in Malta will be given a 45-day extension, the Superintendent for Public Health has announced.

In a recently issued legal notice, the Superintendent said that if it orders the full closure of government departments, several legal obligations place on notaries in Malta will be suspended.

Such suspension includes any legal terms, including any deed, act or private writing that expires during the time when the order provided for in this regulation is in force. The running times shall be suspended until forty-five days after the Superintendent’s announcement to reopen government departments in the Gazzette.

This comes following the closure of all educational establishments and temporary suspensions of visitors for prison and certain hospitals.

Today, Malta’s number of positive cases of coronavirus has hit double digits, with 12 cases in total. The number is predicted to grow.

