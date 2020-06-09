Pro-Choice NGOs: ‘Malta Doesn’t Have To Wait For A New Sexual Health Policy To Make Contraceptives Essential’

“Malta doesn’t have to wait for a revised sexual health policy to add something as basic as contraceptives to the list of essential medicines,” Andrea Dibben from Women’s Rights Foundation told Lovin Malta.

Last week, Parliamentary Secretary For Equality and Reforms Rosianne Cutajar told Lovin Malta that a new sexual health policy was in the works which would address this issue of contraceptives on the government’s list of essential medicines, which would ensure that the pills would be protected from shortages.

Malta’s sexual health policy has not been updated since 2010.

In 2016, the women’s NGO had filed a judicial protest against the state to import and distribute emergency contraceptives, also known as the morning-after pill in Malta.

Then following parliamentary discussions and recommendations, Malta’s Medicines Authority gave access to the drug for the first time in national history.

They are currently lobbying for other related issues, such as access to the emergency contraceptive pill in hospital for rape victims, establish a rape crisis centre and community-based sexual health clinics; increase resources at Mater Dei’s GU clinic.

According to the European Contraceptive Atlas, an EU initiative tracking contraception access in 46 European states, Malta scored just 52.2%. Those that scored a range between 50-55% “represent a fragile balance between moving forward or regression.”

Currently, there are no schemes for the reimbursement of contraceptives within the national health system, not even for those under 16 and those in vulnerable groups. Malta also scored low for its insufficient information concerning types of contraceptives listed and their costs.

Prof. Isabel Stabile, a gynaecologist from Doctors For Choice spoke about the cruciality of access to contraception for women’s empowerment.

“Contraception changes lives by empowering women and girls to make decisions about their own futures. Empowerment drives social and economic development, which will reduce the burden on health systems,” she told Lovin Malta.

“If women and girls cannot choose when to have children, they are often unable to access education or have a career, and they can struggle to support large families.”

According to pro-women movement Family Planning 2020, $1 spent on preventing unintended pregnancy reduces the cost of pregnancy-related care by $2.20.

“Women should not be expected to suffer unnecessarily because they cannot access their preferred method of contraception.”

“Also, hormonal contraceptives can prevent pregnancy, but many women take them for other benefits such as regulating bleeding, reducing period pain, improving menstrual-related mood disorders etc.”

