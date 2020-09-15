Pro-Choice Doctors Rubbish Maltese Bishop’s Abortion Comparison To Slavery

Malta’s pro-choice doctors rubbished Auxillary Bishop Galea Curmi’s comparison of abortion to slavery on Sunday.

During a mass to honour victims of abortion, Galea Curmi urged for society to open its eyes and fight against those who wish to legalise the procedure in the same way slavery abolition was championed.

“It is hypocritical of the Bishop to claim he is against slavery while at the same time promoting laws and policies that diminish the right of women to control their lives and futures,” Chris Barbara from Doctors for Choice Malta told Lovin Malta.

In fact, he explained, the blanket ban on abortion forces women into giving birth and motherhood which itself reduces them to a state of “quasi-slavery”.

While still a majorly taboo issue for the islands, Malta’s restrictive abortion laws were thrust into the spotlight when the only way to terminate a pregnancy was barred when the airport closed to tackle COVID-19.

Doctors for Choice and a UK-based charity Abortion Support Network both warned of the implications of the travel ban, while the latter reported a surge in calls for help coming from Malta.

At least 58 women got abortions in the UK last year but this figure is a far cry from reality. Many also opt to terminate their pregnancies in other countries like France, Spain or with internet pills.

