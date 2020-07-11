Pro-Choice Activists Praise Helena Dalli For Commitment To Women’s Sexual Reproductive Rights

Pro-choice activists and women in Malta have showered praise on European Commissioner for Equality Helena Dalli and her rallying call of “Her Life, Her Choice, Our Future”.

“Thank you Helena Dalli for your clear commitment to the sexual and reproductive rights of women. Women in Malta continue to be denied the rights afforded to other European women. Please help us put an end to this injustice,” Doctors for Choice Malta said today as they shared her post.

Other pro-choice groups like Voice For Choice shared it as well.

Their comments come after Dalli reaffirmed her “committment to ensure women and girls have access to health and medical care including sexual reproductive rights”.