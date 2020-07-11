Pro-Choice Activists Praise Helena Dalli For Commitment To Women’s Sexual Reproductive Rights
Pro-choice activists and women in Malta have showered praise on European Commissioner for Equality Helena Dalli and her rallying call of “Her Life, Her Choice, Our Future”.
“Thank you Helena Dalli for your clear commitment to the sexual and reproductive rights of women. Women in Malta continue to be denied the rights afforded to other European women. Please help us put an end to this injustice,” Doctors for Choice Malta said today as they shared her post.
Other pro-choice groups like Voice For Choice shared it as well.
Their comments come after Dalli reaffirmed her “committment to ensure women and girls have access to health and medical care including sexual reproductive rights”.
“Finally, a woman ready to stand up for women,” said one commentator.
Many others praised Dalli’s comments, not least due to the fact that just yesterday the first woman to potentially ever lead the Opposition Party, Therese Comodini Cachia, stated she was not in favour of abortion in her first public comment for days.
Comodini Cachia’s oddly-timed comment left many pro-choice citizens hurt and confused and was widely criticised.
Dalli’s comment comes on World Population Day, a day meant to raise awareness on global population issues.
Women’s rights have always been central to Dalli’s values, having been appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Women’s Rights in the Office of the Prime Minister back in 1996. She was also instrumental in passing important LGBT legislation giving much stronger civil rights on the island.