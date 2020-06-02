Visitors For Malta’s Prison Permitted From Friday, But Physical Contact Is Still Banned

د . إAEDSRر . س

Visits for prisoners at the Corradino Correctional Facility will be allowed as of this Friday, as Malta’s COVID-19 restrictions continue to be lifted.

However, no physical contact will be permitted between prisoners and visitors, to limit the risk of transmitting COVID-19 to residents. 

Malta’s prison was put on lockdown shortly after the outbreak began in March, and in fact, did not record a single COVID-19 case. This was due to the prison’s successful contingency plan, Minister for Home Affairs Byron Camillieri said. 

With physical visits banned, residents’ of the correctional facility kept in contact with their loved ones through Skype. This channel of communication will remain open to those who wish to use it, Camillieri continued.

