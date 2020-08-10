Prison Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Escorting Inmate To Hospital

A Corradino Correctional Facility employee has tested positive for COVID-19, with the facility successfully initiating contact tracing.

The employee, a prison guard, is believed to have contracted the disease while escorting an inmate to the hospital.

When he returned 24 hours later, he was informed of the possibility that he might have been in a room with someone who was positive for COVID-19, and took it upon himself to call Health Authorities and get tested.

He informed prison authorities of his situation and remained at home until the test results came in, which showed him to be positive.

After he tested positive, contact tracing was initiated, with around 30 people who had come into contact with the guard, including the inmate, undergoing testing themselves.

The inmate, as well as all others who were tested, were found to be negative for the virus.

Malta’s prison was hailed for being one of the only prisons in Europe that did not have a positive case of COVID-19 among its inmate population, a title which it continues to hold. As numbers began to rise in recent weeks, several precautions, such as wearing masks, were re-initiated.

