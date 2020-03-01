Prime Minister’s Office Warns Malta’s Public Employees Of Disciplinary Action If They Disobey Quarantine Directives

Disciplinary proceedings should be taken against public employees who are found to be in breach of the national self-quarantine instructions for people returning to Malta from countries which have been seriously hit by the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Office of the Prime Minister has advised.

In an email to permanent secretaries, directors, director generals and heads of department on 26th February, Joyce Cassar, Permanent Secretary for People and Standards within the OPM, explained the self-quarantine procedures for public employees returning from impacted countries – namely China (including Hong Kong), Singapore, South Korea, Iran and Northern Italy. Japan, which was named by the Health Minister as a high-impact country, was not included on this list.

Cassar confirmed that public employees who have visited these countries before 28th February must self-quarantine for two weeks and are entitled to quarantine leave. Those who visit those countries after that date must also self-quarantine themselves for two weeks but aren’t entitled to quarantine leave.

Presumably, this means that public employees who have booked trips to those countries after 28th February must either cancel their travel plans, forego their quarantine leave or find themselves liable to disciplinary proceedings.

This is the email in full: