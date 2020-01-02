Prime Ministerial Hopeful Robert Abela Continues To Ignore Lovin Malta Interview Request

د . إAEDSRر . س

As the leadership campaign for Labour Party leader and eventual Prime Minister hots up, candidate Robert Abela has still refused to give an interview to Lovin Malta. This is in contrast with the other candidate, Deputy PM Chris Fearne who accepted to be interviewed. Incidentally, this was the first Fearne gave in the English language local media.

Abela has made some contrasting statements in recent weeks whilst also aligning himself as the ‘continuity’ candidate. He initially appeared to be in favour of removing the current Police Commissioner whilst stating that he was ‘not happy’ with how the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation was handled. In a Newsbook interview he said that he was satisfied with the way the investigation was proceeding and that there was nothing very wrong with the police corps although he acknowledged that a reform was needed

Abela is currently lagging behind in surveys with an Illum poll showing him at barely 30% of members with Fearne close to the 70% mark.

