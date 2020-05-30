Prime Minister Will Be Tested For COVID-19 Following Libya Trip, Superintendent Of Health Confirms

Prime Minister Robert Abela and his delegation will be tested for COVID-19 following their official trip to Libya, Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed.

However, Abela and all those on the aircraft are exempt from mandatory quarantine, a measure put in place for all arrivals from mid-March.

The visit included Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo and Home affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

Gauci affirmed their special exemption from the two weeks in isolation “on the basis that the persons travelling on these flights provide an essential service, the very limited period of time that was spent abroad, national security emergency relating to the travel and urgency of the trip abroad”.

The trip to Tripoli on Thursday aimed set coordinated efforts to tackle the migration crisis with Libya’s head Fayez al-Sarraj.

