د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Prime Minister Will Be Tested For COVID-19 Following Libya Trip, Superintendent Of Health Confirms

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Prime Minister Robert Abela and his delegation will be tested for COVID-19 following their official trip to Libya, Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed.

However, Abela and all those on the aircraft are exempt from mandatory quarantine, a measure put in place for all arrivals from mid-March.

The visit included Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo and Home affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

Gauci affirmed their special exemption from the two weeks in isolation “on the basis that the persons travelling on these flights provide an essential service, the very limited period of time that was spent abroad, national security emergency relating to the travel and urgency of the trip abroad”.

The trip to Tripoli on Thursday aimed set coordinated efforts to tackle the migration crisis with Libya’s head Fayez al-Sarraj.

Tag someone who needs to know this

READ NEXT: 'Jet-To-Yacht' Service Promises To Fly The Super-Rich To Malta While 'Avoiding Quarantine'

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK