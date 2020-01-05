Prime Minister Urges Party Unity Ahead Of Leadership Election But Steers Clear Of Any Mention Of Political Crisis Or Holiday Hoping Christmas

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat urged unity in the Labour Party ahead of next week’s leadership election, calling on party members to no longer foster a siege mentality and learn to improve on mistakes made, in an interview with One News.

As part of a weekly series where One reporters steer impressively clear of even referencing the current political crisis, the plethora of dubious holidays Muscat has embarked on in recent weeks was seldom mentioned.

Rather the brief interview, which interviewers said left them “speechless”, focused on the “good work” Muscat has done since becoming Prime Minister.

Since announcing he would be stepping down as Prime Minister after his office was linked to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Muscat has gone abroad four times, visiting the Vatican City, Bethlehem, Dubai, and London.

Lovin Malta has revealed that on his latest trip to the UK’s capital city, Muscat held a meeting with international lawyer Saad Djebbar.

The One interview mostly focused on the upcoming election, with Muscat urging unity during this tumultuous period, briefly saying that the Labour Party needed “to improve on mistakes made”.

Muscat also issued a rallying cry for his final farewell speech on 10th January, the day before the election takes place.