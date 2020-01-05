د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Prime Minister Urges Party Unity Ahead Of Leadership Election But Steers Clear Of Any Mention Of Political Crisis Or Holiday Hoping Christmas

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat urged unity in the Labour Party ahead of next week’s leadership election, calling on party members to no longer foster a siege mentality and learn to improve on mistakes made, in an interview with One News.

As part of a weekly series where One reporters steer impressively clear of even referencing the current political crisis, the plethora of dubious holidays Muscat has embarked on in recent weeks was seldom mentioned.

Rather the brief interview, which interviewers said left them “speechless”, focused on the “good work” Muscat has done since becoming Prime Minister.

Since announcing he would be stepping down as Prime Minister after his office was linked to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Muscat has gone abroad four times, visiting the Vatican City, Bethlehem, Dubai, and London.

Lovin Malta has revealed that on his latest trip to the UK’s capital city, Muscat held a meeting with international lawyer Saad Djebbar.

The One interview mostly focused on the upcoming election, with Muscat urging unity during this tumultuous period, briefly saying that the Labour Party needed “to improve on mistakes made”.

Muscat also issued a rallying cry for his final farewell speech on 10th January, the day before the election takes place.

READ NEXT: Yorgen Fenech Visited The Prime Minister’s Office At Least 26 Times Since Muscat Entered Into Government In 2013

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK