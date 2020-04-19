Prime Minister Turns To Partisan Debate Over Criminal Investigation For Murdered Asylum Seekers At Sea: ‘A Manoeuvre Like I’ve Never Seen Before’

Prime Minister Robert Abela turned to partisan debate to criticise an NGO’s decision to file a police report and kickstart a criminal investigation against him and some members of the Armed Forces over the murder of asylum seekers out at sea partisan during an interview on party TV.

“The entire Opposition and PN Parliamentary Group have given their support,” Abela claimed.

“This is a manoeuvre like I’ve never seen before,” he continued.

Repubblika reported him, as well as AFM Commander Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi and 11 soldiers who man a patrol boat, to the police for homicide because of the government’s decision to close its ports to asylum seekers.

Repubblika’s report was filed by its lawyer, PN MP and Justice Spokesperson Jason Azzopardi.

PN Leader Adrian Delia stressed that Azzopardi was working within his professional capacity as a lawyer. However, he still lent his support to his MP by criticising Abela for intimidating tactics in the face of a police investigation.

Delia has revealed that he has instructed the PN to draft clear guidelines for its MPs on when they should inform the party about their professional work.

During the interview, Abela said he was shocked that Delia would continue to defend Azzopardi in a “time of crisis” and called on the opposition to issue a strong statement that it backed the Armed Forces and the current government over the issue.

A few days after Malta and Italy declared their ports unsafe as a preventative measure against COVID-19, the International Organisation for Migration reported five deaths and seven missing migrants within Malta’s search and rescue zone

Meanwhile, migrant hotline Alarm Phone has accused Malta’s Armed Forces of sabotaging a migrant boat, an allegation it made after speaking to migrants on board the vessel.

Abela stood by the government’s decision, insisting that it simply would not have made sense to open up the ports to asylum seekers during the COVID-19 pandemic when the nation had effectively shut down because of preventative measures.

He also pointed at a European Court of Human Rights’ decision that backed Malta’s decision to close the ports during the public health emergency.

“We would have had an influx. There are 700,000 people waiting to cross and they would have come to Malta, that is more than our population and it is very risky,” he claimed.

“In the sake fo national interest, I am waiting for the opposition to say it will support us on this position,” he continued.