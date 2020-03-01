Prime Minister To Meet Magħtab Farmers Tomorrow To Discuss Wasteserv Land Seizure Plans

“I understand the pain of these farmers,” Abela told a political rally in Naxxar. “We understand the waste management problem that we must address for the future but also the reality of these farmers who are already working in tough conditions, due to Malta’s small size and competition with foreign products, and who are now also facing this reality.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela will meet up with a group of Magħtab farmers in Castille tomorrow morning to discuss plans by Wasteserv to seize their land so as to expand the waste treatment facility.

“We don’t have a solution for their problem yet but we are speaking to them. When they protested yesterday, I didn’t stay following the protest on Facebook but I went myself to speak to them and see how genuine they are with my own eyes. I assure you that none of them were protesting because they wanted to harm someone but because they are hurt at what could happen to them.”

“We will meet them tomorrow morning to keep on discussing and if needs be, we’ll visit them again until we reach a solution that is acceptable to everyone.”

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia pledged to introduce a waste management plan for the next decade by the end of the year, which will include the development of “state-of-the-art facilities” to help Malta meet its waste recycling targets.

“We cannot repeat what we lived through over the past century over the next century and a change of mentality from everyone is required,” Farrugia said. “We need to look at what modern countries did years ago in terms of reducing, reusing and recycling waste, words that sound great but which mean tough decisions foe all of us.”

“There will be collateral damage. I understand the cry of the famers, I thank the Prime Minister for speaking to them and I recently also met the Naxxar local council to discuss this and pave the way forward.”

Magħtab farmer Charlie Sciberras has told Lovin Malta that farmers won’t budge from their stance that the government shouldn’t take any land from the whatsoever.

“Our land has been taken up bit by bit for waste treatment for the past 30 years, not to mention the problems caused to our land by the waste dumped in the area,” he said. “This plan will deal us a mortal blow and will destroy the livelihoods of all us farmers who live and work here.”

“I come from the third generation of farmers who have lived and worked here and the government cannot take a shred more land from us. They’re going to have to bulldoze us out of here.”