Robert Abela Welcomes Inspirational Sicily-Malta Swimmer Neil Agius For Personal Meeting At Castille

“Prime Minister Abela has expressed his gratitude towards Neil Agius’ initiative to continue raising awareness and spreading knowledge on cleaner seas, leading to the public becoming more conscious of the consequences of throwing plastic in the sea,” the government said today.

Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela welcomed inspirational swimmer Neil Agius for a personal meeting in Castille after Agius wowed the nation by completing an incredible Sicily-Malta swim last Thursday morning.

Throughout the meeting, Abela expressed his gratitude towards Agius’ initiative to raise awareness about marine pollution.

Agius’ swim was part of #WaveOfChange, an anti-plastic plastic pollution campaign which calls on the public to gather three items of litter from the sea to raise awareness of the harm such neglect causes to our environment.

Agius went on to explain the challenges he faced throughout this Sicily-Malta swim expressed gratitude towards the support the #WaveOfChange initiative received.

Neil Agius was the second person ever to complete the Sicily to Malta swim in one gruelling attempt, with the first person to ever do so praising his pace.

Right featured image credits: Jeremy Debattista

