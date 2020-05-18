Prime Minister Robert Abela To Address Press Conference At 7pm

Prime Minister Robert Abela will address a press conference at 7pm, the Office of the Prime Minister has announced.

The press conference will air on TVM and will be streamed on https://www.facebook.com/ MaltaGov/.

Prime Minister Robert Abela is expected to lift a number of COVID-19 measures including the reopening of hair salons and restaurants.

In an interview with ONE yesterday, Abela confirmed that businesses will most probably have to operate under new procedures but that the government would be “flexible” to ensure their operations remain commercially viable, such as by relaxing regulations on how many tables and chairs restaurants can place outside.

The Prime Minister’s announcement has been met with mixed sentiments. There are those who have been itching to get their business back on their feet, others who are cautiously optimistic about the lifting of measures, and some who feel that doing so prioritises Malta’s economy over the population’s wellbeing.

