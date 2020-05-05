Prime Minister Distances Himself From Karl Stagno Navarra’s Intimidating Tirade Against Private Citizens On Party TV

Prime Minister Robert Abela has distanced himself from a broadcasted tirade by Labour Party TV Host Karl Stagno Navarra that named private citizens live on air for their regular criticism of the government.

In yesterday’s edition of Pjazza, Stagno Navarra held up the names of four private individuals who are often critical of the government on Facebook and claimed they were the personal troll factory of PN Leader Adrian Delia.

“You have nothing to do. I and other people do. Find a reason for your existence,” he said, holding up their names to his viewers.

Only one of the four names mentioned, PN St Julian’s councillor Sean Gauci, has public political affiliations.

A woman among the four revealed that Abela contacted her to apologise for outburst, disassociating himself from the Labour Party TV program.

The Nationalist Party has since called out the level of intimidation against government critics on Labour Party television.

The Labour Party and ONE TV have faced significant criticism of fostering a culture of intimidation and harassment against journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia during a public inquiry.

Stagno Navarra was also appointed the Head of Public Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility at Air Malta in August 2019. There are claims that this could be as much as €90,000 per year.