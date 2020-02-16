Prime Minister Robert Abela Vows To Take On Malta’s Hate Speech Issues But Avoids Naming His Party’s Own Role In The Problem

Prime Minister Robert Abela has vowed to take on Malta’s hate speech issue, committing himself to fight every form of discrimination on the island during a Labour Party general council conference.

The Labour Party has been plagued by hate speech issues in recent years, with ministerial employees even launching fake news campaigns, and social media groups leading coordinated attacks against critics that have in the past been endorsed by MPs.

“These are things that reduce a human’s value and we’re here to raise the value of people,” Abela said.

Abela used the general council conference celebrating 100 years of the Labour Party to outline his political vision for the party and the country.

While admitting the party “made mistakes”, Abela was adamant that the party had the right elements to move the country forward. Abela has faced a series of crises ever since being elected Prime Minister.

Beyond Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana’s resignation, the police force is also facing significant revelations over an overtime racket that could reach members of his cabinet.

“My government will not tolerate such behaviour,” Abela told the crowd.

Abela revealed that the courts, which have some of the most protracted delays in the EU, will be addressed, explaining he will ask the judiciary take the necessary decisions should they feel the need to.

He once again pledged that making housing more affordable and increasing wages will be priorities for his government, but stressed he will follow a pro-market approach to promote a more diverse economy.

Infrastructure, he said, would continue to be developed, praising Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg for his work in the sector.

“Development will continue at a high rate, it is natural of a growing economy and I am happy about it. We now need to enforce smarter planning,” he said.

The environment will also be prioritised, Abela claimed, revealing that the government was looking at a major urban greening project while also increasing efforts to address air pollution, through a shore-to-ship electricity system.

Meanwhile, Abela also promised that the country will continue being “a beacon of hope” when it comes to civil liberties.

Abela couldn’t resist taking a swipe at the opposition, the Nationalist Party. While at first, he said that the country deserved a strong opposition, he closed by saying the party’s infighting was a reflection of its true nature.

“If they are ready to undermine their own in this way, just imagine what they are ready to do to those who do not agree with them,” Abela said.