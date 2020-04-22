د . إAEDSRر . س

Prime Minister Refuses To Divulge Intimate Details Of His Role As Joseph Muscat’s Legal Advisor: ‘Imprudent And Unethical To Do So’

Prime Minister Robert Abela refused to divulge the specific details surrounding his role as a legal consultant to his predecessor Joseph Muscat.

Abela was replying to a parliamentary question from David Thake asking him to give more details around what advice he gave and his remuneration for the role as the Prime Minister’s legal advisor, which granted him a seat with Cabinet. He served in the role from June 2017 till January 2020.

Abela insisted that such information was “privileged and confidential” and it would be “imprudent and unethical” for him these conversations.

He has also long made it clear that the role was voluntary and he did not receive remuneration.

“Prudence and ethics dictate that such a parliamentary question is not even made, in view of the fact that it is asking for the revealing of advice which is precluded by law from being made public.”

“This means that [Thake] is inviting the Prime Minister to break the law by way of the parliamentary question,” Abela explained.

Abela’s role as the legal advisor to the Prime Minister is not without controversy. The voluntary role allowed Abela to form part of Cabinet but still take part in private industry and benefit off of many government contracts and consultancies.

