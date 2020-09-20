Prime Minister Pledges To Take COVID-19 Vaccine Once It’s Made Available In Malta

Prime Minister Robert Abela has said he will personally take a COVID-19 vaccine once it’s made available in Malta because he trusts the advice of the national health authorities.

Interviewed by Peppi Azzopardi on ONE TV today, Abela said a potential vaccine will be a “game-changer” in the world’s fight against the virus but noted that several people don’t intend to take it at all or don’t want to be part of the first cohort of recipients.

He cited a Sunday Times of Malta survey, which found that 57% of people intend to take a future COVID-19 vaccine but only after a couple of months have passed since its introduction. Meanwhile, 29% said they would rather not get vaccinated at all and 14% said they’re unsure.

“I don’t believe the vaccine should be mandatory, but speaking for myself, I plan to take it as soon as the health authorities declare it is safe,” Abela said. “I trust the health authorities and so I will follow their advice.”

Last month, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that Malta has been allocated a total of 330,000 doses of the potential AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine, which will make it one of the first countries to protect its vulnerable and front-liners.