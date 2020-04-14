Prime Minister Hopeful Malta Will Emerge From Pandemic In A Few Weeks’ Time: ‘We Must Be The First Country Which Starts Running’

Malta can emerge from the COVID-19 situation in a matter of weeks if the people remain disciplined and it should aim to take immediate economic advantage of the situation, Prime Minister Robert Abela said last night. Interviewed on Realtà last night, Abela said Malta is facing a crucial two or three weeks in its fight to control the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus and that, in general, people should continue behaving as they currently are. “In general, I was satisfied at the public’s performance,” he said, when asked to assess the way the Maltese public followed the health authorities’ social distancing advice over the Easter weekend. “There were some episodes of people breaching the Superintendent of Public Health’s advice but you cannot judge the public based on what 10 or 20 people did but on their behaviour in general, and I’m satisfied in that regard.”

“I urge those individuals who are still not being self-disciplined to not only think of themselves but of their relatives, friends and colleagues who could be badly impacted by their behaviour. This is a moment of collective sacrifice. I’m immensely pleased with the results we’ve obtained so far but if we let our guard down, we will risk a spike that we won’t be able to control.” Abela refused to give a timeline on when exactly he envisages loosening Malta’s restrictions, only stating that the more people follow the health authorities’ advice, the faster such restrictions can be loosened. “Everyone is awaiting that moment,” he said. “It’s hard to provide a timeframe but I’m satisfied at the way things are going. The more we keep acting like we are, the closer that moment will arrive. I am looking forward to that moment we can return to normality and the people are crying out to return to normality, where you can go shopping without taking so many precautions and where you can go to work normally.” “If anything, we have now learned how to appreciate and treasure the simple things in life.”