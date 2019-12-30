Prime Minister Hopeful Chris Fearne Promises Free Parking At Mater Dei In 2020

Free parking will be soon be offered at Mater Dei Hospital according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne, who said the first stages of this would kick off as early as next March.

“We will start first by offering free parking to those who have an appointment at the outpatient’s department, including also the emergency parking, eventually free parking will also be offered to the visitors,” Fearne said earlier this morning. “Therefore, by the end of 2020, parking will be free at Mater Dei Hospital.”

It is expected that thousands will benefit from this measure, especially when taking into consideration that around 500,000 appointments are issued on a yearly basis.

The Deputy Prime Minister made the announcement during an interview he gave in the run-up to the Labour Party’s leadership campaign.

Fearne also stated that he, if he becomes Prime Minister, the health sector would remain an absolute priority.

“During these last years, many measures were taken to eliminate out-of-stock medicines, reduce waiting lists and overcrowding in certain areas,” Fearne said. “The challenges we have had to face have now been turned into opportunities, and now we have introduced robotics to assist in the operations and an ever-growing list of free medicines. These have been done as we truly believe in social justice. This will continue under my leadership.”

